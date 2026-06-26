MOC: Average hot rolled steel strip price in China down 0.3 percent in June 15-21, 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the June 15-21 period this year average finished steel prices in China declined slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, welded steel pipe and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal rose by 1.8 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.