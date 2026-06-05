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MOC: Average hot rolled steel strip price in China down 0.4 percent in May 25-31, 2026

Friday, 05 June 2026 09:53:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the May 25-31 period this year the average finished steel price in China continued to edge down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal rose by 1.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal remained stable, week on week.


Tags: Plate Coking Coal HRS Beams Flats Longs Raw Mat China Far East 

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