Iran-based flat steel producer Mobarakeh Steel Сompany (MSC) has taken a new step towards the advancement of Iran's steel industry and successfully mass-produced octagonal slabs for the first time, according to local media reports. This cutting-edge product is expected to play a decisive role in advancing self-sufficiency across the nation’s strategic oil, gas and energy sectors. Beyond its technical value, the achievement reflects Iran’s ability to master complex steel technologies and compete with leading global producers.

Strategic importance of octagonal slabs

Octagonal slabs are advanced steel products designed with unique geometry that enhances durability and usability in high-pressure industrial applications. Their production in Iran marks a strategic step toward industrial independence by reducing reliance on imports for critical infrastructure projects.

Cost reduction

Octagonal slab production leads to a significant reduction of 10-15 percent in production costs compared to traditional methods. This cost reduction can have a direct impact on the final price of the finished products of the Iranian steel industry, which is currently facing high costs.