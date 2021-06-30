﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MMK to construct new BF, to decommission three furnaces

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 12:43:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel producer Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced that it has signed a contract with Luxembourg-based plantmaker Paul Wurth for a new investment project, the construction of its new blast furnace No. 11.

The project with an investment around $690 million is expected to take 3.5 years to complete.

The new blast furnace will have a production capacity of 3.7 million mt of pig iron per year. The construction of blast furnace No. 11 will allow three operating furnaces to be decommissioned and enable the company to reduce harmful emissions by 6,600 mt per year and carbon emissions by 1,123 mt per year.


Tags: raw mat  CIS  Russia  MMK  pig iron  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Jun

Russia-based EVRAZ ZSMK to increase wire production
24  Jun

FIMI Group to supply slitting and cut-to-length line for NLMK Lipetsk
23  Jun

Mechel launches first stage of new wiredrawing equipment at Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant
18  Jun

MMK named Russia’s best metallurgical company in open innovation performance
03  Jun

Russia’s NLMK signs MoI for new metals and mining project