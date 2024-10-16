 |  Login 
Mining and metallurgical imports to Mexico rise 15 percent in August

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 09:30:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Imports of mining and metallurgical products to Mexico totaled $1.57 billion in August, up 15.0 percent year-over-year. This is the second consecutive annual increase, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The value of exports of mining and metallurgical products totaled $1.24 billion, up 4.2 percent year-over-year.

Trade flow totaled $2.80 billion, 10 percent or $255 million more than in August 2023. The trade balance was negative for Mexico by $332 million, 86.6 percent more than the deficit of $178 million in August 2023.

In the January-August period, exports totaled $9.46 billion, imports $11.40 billion and trade flow $20.87 billion, figures that represented annual increases of 0.7 percent, 2.0 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, compared to the January-August period of last year.

The trade balance was negative for Mexico by $1.94 billion, 8.5 percent more than the trade deficit of the first eight months of last year.


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking 

