﻿
Mexico’s Minera Autlan posts net loss in Q4 2020

Thursday, 25 February 2021 23:16:23 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican manganese and ferroalloys producer Minera Autlan posted a net loss of $19.4 million in Q4 2020, which is similar to the net loss of $20 million it reported in Q4 2019. Net revenues in Q4 2020 fell 9.4 percent, year-over-year, to $82.4 million.

The company said the slowdown of Mexico’s economic activity has hit the domestic steel industry, which in turn affected domestic demand for ferroalloys and manganese products.

Minera Autlan said EBITDA in Q4 2020 was $10.3 million, 11.2 percent up, year-over-year.

The company reported a gross profit of $9.2 million in Q4 2020. The figure is similar to the $9.8 million gross profit it posted in Q4 2019.


Tags: Mexico  Minera Autlán  North America  fin. Reports  |  similar articles »


