Minera Autlan goes from profit to loss in Q1

Wednesday, 05 May 2021 20:48:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican manganese and ferroalloys producer Minera Autlan went from a net profit of $22 million in Q1 2020 to post a net loss of $2.52 million in Q1 this year, the company said while releasing its quarterly results.

Net revenues in Q1 this year fell 8.4 percent, year-over-year, to $91.8 million. EBITDA in Q1 this year totaled $15.6 million, 17 percent down, year-over-year, from $18.91 million in Q1 2020.

Minera Autlan also saw its gross profit in Q1 this year decline 14.4 percent, year-over-year, to $13.57 million.


