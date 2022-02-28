Despite increased revenues, Minera Autlan reports net loss in Q4 2021

Monday, 28 February 2022 22:18:23 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Despite increased revenues, Mexican manganese and ferroalloys producer Minera Autlan still reported a net loss in Q4 2021, the company said while releasing its quarterly results.

The company said net loss in Q4 2021 reached $2.6 million, which represents an improvement from the $19.4 million net loss it reported in Q4 2020. Minera Autlan said net revenues in Q4 2021 rose 64.1 percent, year-over-year, to $135.3 million. EBITDA in Q4 2021 was $45 million, up from $10.3 million in Q4 2020.

As for the full-year of 2021, Minera Autlan posted a net profit of $3.5 million, up from a net loss of $15.2 million in full-year 2020.