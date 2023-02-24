Minera Autlan reports significant net loss in Q4

Friday, 24 February 2023 22:00:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Considering a marginal increase in sales of Minera Autlan and a significant increase in expenses, the company’s net loss deepened for the fourth quarter, going from a net loss of $2.58 million in Q4 2021 to a loss of $41.7 million in Q4 2022, according to the company's report sent to the stock market.

Sales in Q4 2022 totaled $135.9 million, up 0.4 percent from Q4 2021. Cost of sales increased 9.0 percent to $130.7 million and operating expenses grew 41.7 percent to $26.4 million. As such, the operating losses multiplied 6.4 times or what is the same increased 544 percent to $21.3 million.

Autlan’s EBITDA for Q4 2022 decreased 37.8 percent to $28.1 million, with this the EBITDA margin decreased 12.7 percentage points, going from 33.3 percent in Q4 2021 to 20.6 percent in Q4 2022.

For the entire year 2022, Autlan registered a net income of $27.1 million, 653 percent more than the $3.6 million of 2021.