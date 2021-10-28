﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Minera Autlan goes from loss to profit in Q3

Thursday, 28 October 2021 21:56:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican manganese and ferroalloys producer Minera Autlan went from a net loss of $10.7 million in Q3 2020 to post a net profit of $12.9 million in Q3 this year, the company said.

Net revenues in Q3 this year rose 56.9 percent, year-over-year, to $124.5 million. Minera Autlan said the revenue mark was the highest so far in twelve years.

The company said demand for ferroalloys remained high in Q3, which made ferroalloys sales volumes in Q3 this year increase 22 percent, year-over-year.

EBITDA in Q3 this year totaled $37.5 million, 109.3 percent up, year-over-year.


Tags: North America  fin. Reports  Minera Autlán  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Oct

Mexico’s AHMSA turns to profit again in Q3
25 Oct

Mexican economic activity increases in August
21 Oct

AHMSA could file for bankruptcy in the US to avoid payments
19 Oct

AHMSA resumes HRC operations following two-week maintenance
30 Sep

Mexican iron pellet output increases in July