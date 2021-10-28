Minera Autlan goes from loss to profit in Q3

Thursday, 28 October 2021 21:56:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican manganese and ferroalloys producer Minera Autlan went from a net loss of $10.7 million in Q3 2020 to post a net profit of $12.9 million in Q3 this year, the company said.

Net revenues in Q3 this year rose 56.9 percent, year-over-year, to $124.5 million. Minera Autlan said the revenue mark was the highest so far in twelve years.

The company said demand for ferroalloys remained high in Q3, which made ferroalloys sales volumes in Q3 this year increase 22 percent, year-over-year.

EBITDA in Q3 this year totaled $37.5 million, 109.3 percent up, year-over-year.