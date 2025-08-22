 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexico...

Mexico proposes North American steel committee to curb Asian imports

Friday, 22 August 2025 17:32:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Mexico is preparing to push for a North American steel committee in cooperation with the United States, aiming to strengthen regional trade ties and reduce dependence on Asian steel imports, according to local media reports. The proposal comes amid ongoing negotiations over steel tariffs between the two countries and could eventually include Canada under the USMCA framework.

Strengthening regional steel trade

Luis Rosendo Gutiérrez Romano, Undersecretary of Foreign Trade at Mexico’s Ministry of Economy, announced that Mexico will suggest reinstating a bilateral steel committee. The body would include both private-sector companies and government trade officials.

This initiative mirrors the former North American Steel Trade Committee (NASTC), established in 2002 under NAFTA to promote cooperation in the North American steel market and which was focused on intra-NAFTA trade. NAFTA, and indirectly the NASTC, were replaced by the USMCA in 2020 by the Trump administration in order to implement more effective rules and adjustments in North American steel trade.

Reducing dependence on Asian steel

The proposed committee would focus on replacing Asian steel imports with US steel purchases. This could pave the way for Mexico to raise tariffs on certain imports from Asia, strengthening local demand for regional steel. “We are analyzing a series of trade practices to strengthen ourselves as a region, protect ourselves as a region, and work together on a common policy that strengthens our industries,” said Gutierrez.

Action against ‘ghost’ steel mills

Mexico has already taken steps to address US concerns about unfair imports. The Mexican authorities have shut down 1,062 ‘ghost steel mills’ - fraudulent facilities registered as plants but serving as cover for Asian imports. Approximately 40 percent were linked to China, 10 percent to India, and six percent to Iran. This crackdown demonstrates Mexico’s effort to safeguard the region’s steel market from distorted trade practices.


Tags: Mexico North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Mexico initiates AD review on rebar from Brazil

12 Aug | Steel News

US import rebar and wire rod pricing flat as markets react to effects of tariffs

04 Apr | Longs and Billet

April US scrap prices seen down as tariff-inspired buying of finished steel slows ahead of tariff announcements

03 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

White House announces minimum 10 percent “baseline” reciprocal tariffs on a broad list of nations at Rose Garden ...

03 Apr | Steel News

White House to announce details of Trump reciprocal tariffs at 4 pm. Rose Garden ceremony

02 Apr | Steel News

US April scrap prices seen soft sideways to $20-40/gt less as supplies are reported to be growing

27 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

US domestic rebar and wire rod pricing steady as markets wait and see if new Section 232 tariffs stick

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

March US scrap expectations slip from earlier highs after Trump delays Canada-Mexico tariffs

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

US delays tariffs on Mexico and Canada

07 Mar | Steel News

US domestic rebar and wire rod prices continue up as tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China take effect

05 Mar | Longs and Billet