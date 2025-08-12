Mexico initiates AD review on rebar from Brazil

The Mexican government has initiated an antidumping duty review on rebar imports from Brazil, according to the official Mexican gazette. The review period is set from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, and the analysis period is set from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2025.

The steel product is imported through tariff item 7214.20.02 of the General Import and Export Taxes Law (TIGIE). The temporary antidumping duty for the product has stood at 35 percent since 2024.

The review was requested by Mexican steel producers ArcelorMittal, Ternium, Deacero, and Grupo Simec.