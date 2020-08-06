﻿
Mexico initiates sunset review of Brazilian rebar

Thursday, 06 August 2020 00:29:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has commenced a sunset review of existing countervailing duties (CVD) over the imports of Brazilian rebar.

SE said imports of Brazilian rebar into Mexico pay a 57.69 percent CVD levy. The sunset review follows a request of Mexican producers Ternium Mexico, ArcelorMittal Mexico, Deacero, TA 2000, and Grupo Simec.

SE said the Brazilian products subject to the duties fall under HS code 7214.20.01. The period of review is from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, while the analysis period starts on July 1, 2015, and ends on June 30, 2020.


