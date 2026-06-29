Mexico extends antidumping duties on US steel pipe imports

Mexico’s Ministry of Economy has announced the final results of its sunset review on the antidumping duties imposed on imports of straight longitudinal seam carbon steel pipe originating from the US, regardless of the country of shipment.

According to the notice published in Mexico’s Official Gazette, the ministry decided to extend the duties for another five years, after concluding that the removal of the measures would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry.

The products subject to the measure are straight longitudinal seam carbon steel pipes with outside diameters of more than 16 inches and up to 48 inches, classified under tariff codes 7305.11.02 and 7305.12.91, or any other tariff code through which the product may enter Mexico.

The antidumping duties will remain at 6.77 percent for imports from Berg Steel Pipe Corporation, subsidiary of Turkey-based Borusan, and 25.43 percent for imports from Oregon Steel Mills, Inc. and all other US exporters.