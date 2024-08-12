Mexico’s Achv Aceros orders two ERW pipe mills from Danieli

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that Mexican pipemaker Achv Aceros has ordered two new modern electric resistance welded (ERW) pipe mills for its new facilities in Monterrey, Mexico.

Equipped with automation systems, the mills in question will be able to produce welded structural tubes with yield strength up to 800 MPa and with an outer diameter of 19 mm-193 mm, along with square and rectangular sections with wall thicknesses up to 7.3 mm.

Danieli stated that the new mills are expected to be operational by late 2025.