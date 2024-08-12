 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexico’s...

Mexico’s Achv Aceros orders two ERW pipe mills from Danieli

Monday, 12 August 2024 12:16:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that Mexican pipemaker Achv Aceros has ordered two new modern electric resistance welded (ERW) pipe mills for its new facilities in Monterrey, Mexico.

Equipped with automation systems, the mills in question will be able to produce welded structural tubes with yield strength up to 800 MPa and with an outer diameter of 19 mm-193 mm, along with square and rectangular sections with wall thicknesses up to 7.3 mm.

Danieli stated that the new mills are expected to be operational by late 2025.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Mexico North America Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

12 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru posts lower net profit and higher revenues for H1

12 Aug | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes inks multi contracts with Esnad Al-Turuq for pipe supply

12 Aug | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD decision on welded pipe from Oman’s Al Jazeera

12 Aug | Steel News

TenarisSaudiSteelPipes signs contract with Aramco to supply oil and gas pipes

09 Aug | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp sees net profit rise 50% in Q1 FY 2024-25

08 Aug | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD decision on OCTG from Ukraine’s Interpipe

08 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding continues efforts to increase spiral pipe capacity in Spain

08 Aug | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable, no improvement in local market

07 Aug | Tube and Pipe

France’s steel product import value down 9.8 percent in Jan-May

07 Aug | Steel News