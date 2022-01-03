﻿
Mexican steelmaker barred from signing contracts with the government

Monday, 03 January 2022 21:10:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Mexican economy secretariat, SE, said the Mexican government, its departments as well as Mexico City, cannot sign any contracts with Aceros Inoxidables y Servicios Industriales.

SE said the ban on Aceros Inoxidables y Servicios Industriales will last for three months; SE didn’t provide a specific reason for the ban, which is applied from December 24, 2021 onward. The government notice said the same ban applies to Ernesto Maya Parra, the company’s representative.

The ban might remain valid even after the three-month period if the company doesn’t pay the fine. Aceros Inoxidables y Servicios Industriales was also ordered to pay an MXN 127,323 ($6,164) fine for undisclosed reasons.


