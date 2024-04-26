﻿
Austrian industrial machinery producer expands in Mexico with $62 million

Friday, 26 April 2024 23:25:25 (GMT+3)   |   Mexico City
       

Austrian company Engel, a manufacturer of industrial machinery, announced that it will expand its plant in the central Mexican state of Querétaro with an investment equivalent to $63 million, the local government reported.

The start of operations of the new factory was not revealed, although they said it will require 310 new employees, the Querétaro government reported in a statement dated in Vienna, Austria for its work visit.

The new facility will bolster its ability to manufacture injection molding machinery up to 5,500 metric tons of force. In addition, it will allow manufacturing with greater capacity, tailored to the client.

Engel in Mexico has its production plant in Querétaro and its headquarters in the northern city of Monterrey, Nuevo León (the industrial capital of Mexico).

During the work tour, the local government met with directors of the Austrian company GG Cables & Wires, which reported that it will move part of its production to Mexico. No further details were revealed about where production will move or when the company produces cables for the automotive and industrial industries.

 


