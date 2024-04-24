Companies that contribute 30 percent of Mexico's GDP celebrate new steel tariffs

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 00:14:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Concamin, a confederation of industrial chambers that contribute 30 percent of Mexico's GDP, celebrated the presidential decree that since yesterday charges tariffs of between 20 and 50 percent on 226 different types of steel and steel products to countries with which do not have a free trade agreement, as is the case of China.

“It was a decisive step to combat unfair trade and protect employment, national production and the internal market against unfair and illegal trade practices,” reported Concamin in a press release.

On Monday, the Ministry of Economy published in the official gazette of the Mexican government a presidential decree for the Law of General Import and Export Taxes to apply tariffs of between 5 and 50 percent to 544 tariff items related to the import of steel , aluminum, textiles, clothing, footwear, wood, plastic, chemical products, paper, cardboard, ceramic products, glass, electrical equipment, transport equipment, musical instruments, furniture, among others.

Tariffs will be charged until April 2026 on products imported from countries with which Mexico does not have free trade agreements. Of the 544 tariff items, 99 are from Chapter 72 (casting, iron and steel) and 127 from Chapter 73 (casting, iron or steel articles).

For Concamin, the new decree is not a protectionist measure because it was a necessary action to create fair competition because now "unfair practices such as dumping and subsidies are being combated, as well as the illegal trade of undervalued products, which have seriously harmed companies." small and medium-sized Mexican companies in employment and production.

Furthermore, because the tariff measure is in accordance with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The presidential decree, the business organization reported, promotes the integration of value chains, intraregional exchange, industrialization and job creation. In addition, it strengthens Mexico's industrial policy within the framework of the Free Trade Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA), improving the country's commercial conditions.

The new package of tariffs against countries with which Mexico does not have free trade agreements, is additional to the one decreed in August of last year with tariffs of 25 percent on the import of 392 tariff fractions, of which 201 fractions are for related products. to steel. Also, for countries with which Mexico does not have a free trade agreement. Its validity is until July 31, 2025.

Concamin is made up of 47 national business chambers, 14 regional business chambers and 59 business associations, among others.