﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican metal scrap imports Mexico fall 27 percent by value in February

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 00:15:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of metal scrap imported to Mexico returned to negative territory, in February registering a decrease of 27.4 percent, year-over-year, to $82 million. In the last 12 months, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The imported amount was the lowest in the last seven months. In addition, it is the sixth time in the last 12 months that imports were below $100 million per month. Considering only the months of February, 2024 is the lowest value in the last four years, only surpassed by the $20 million in 2020.

The consumption of scrap, local or imported, is related to steel production in Mexico. In the last 15 months (from December 2022 to February 2024) production decreased with a monthly average drop of 10.4 percent.

For its part, scrap exports from the Mexican market increased 54.0 percent in February, year-over-year, to $48 million. It is the eighth consecutive annual increase.

In the accumulated January-February, imports increased 0.4 percent to $197 million, a figure that is a new historical record for the first two months of each year. Exports accumulated $90 million, 60.2 percent more than the same period last year.

According to the National Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), 54 percent of the primary steel produced in Mexico is with metal scrap. In 2023, 16.2 million metric tons were manufactured.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Mexico North America 

Similar articles

P&S dock delivered scrap prices in Philadelphia

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Philadelphia dock delivered prices for HMS I/II 80:20 scrap

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Dock delivered prices for P&S scrap in New York

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

New York HMS I/II 80:20 dock delivered scrap prices

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey closes new ex-Europe and ex-US deals, slow uptrend continues

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices increase as demand gradually improves

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s import scrap prices inch up amid expected finished steel price rise

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistani scrap importers keep pushing for additional discounts

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s import scrap market moves up in a slow pace

23 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang raises its scrap purchase price by $11.3/mt on April 23

23 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials