Mexican mining chamber sees more than $17.5 billion in investment 2022-2024

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 22:13:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Mining Chamber of Mexico (Camimex), which is comprised of companies contributing more than 90 percent of the value of mining in the country, predicted that at the end of this year and in the following two years (2023-2024) investment in the sector will exceed $17.5 billion, the local press published today, citing its president José Jaime Gutiérrez.

The investment forecast is more than $5.5 billion this year. For 2023 and 2024, without breaking out the amount by year, he said his forecast is $11 billion.

According to Camimex, in 2021 the investment exceeded $4.8 billion. The largest investment in recent years was in 2018 with almost $4.9 billion.

Data from the Ministry of Economy, headed by Raquel Buenrostro, indicate that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in mining registered the best years in 2013 with around $5.75 billion, followed by 2021 with around $4.85 billion and 2008 with $4.54 billion.