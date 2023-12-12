﻿
Value of Mexico’s mining-metallurgy exports up 7.2 percent in October

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 01:17:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

For the third consecutive month, the value of exports from the mining-metallurgy industry continued to grow after a negative streak of 13 consecutive months of decline, totaling $1.14 billion in October while imports totaled $1.33 billion, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The value of exports registered the third increase, in October of 7.2 percent, year-over-year. In contrast, the value of imports registered its eighth consecutive annual decline, of 4.1 percent in October.

The trade flow of mining-metallurgical products totaled $2.47 billion in the month, 0.8 percent more in the period. The trade balance was negative for Mexico at $197 million, 40.4 percent less.

In the accumulated 10 months, the value of exports totaled $11.66 billion, imports at $13.74 billion, the trade flow at $25.39 billion and the trade deficit at $2.08 billion, a figure that represents reductions of 5.3, 5.9, 5.7 and 9.1 percent, respectively, compared to the January-October 2022 period.


Tags: Mexico North America Mining 

