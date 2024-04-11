﻿
Value of Mexican mining-metallurgy exports down 6.2 percent in February

Thursday, 11 April 2024
       

The value of exports from Mexico’s mining-metallurgy industry in February decreased 6.2 percent, year-over-year, to $1.06 billion, while imports decreased 3.3 percent to $1.28 billion, the third consecutive annual decline in both cases, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The trade flow of mining-metallurgical products totaled $2.33 billion in February, 4.6 percent less compared to the same month last year. The trade balance was negative for Mexico at $215 million, 13.7 percent more compared to February 2023.

In the first two months, exports totaled $2.13 billion, imports at $2.47 billion and the trade flow at $4.60 billion, figures that represented drops of 6.9, 6.1 and 6.5 percent, respectively, compared to the January-February period of last year.


