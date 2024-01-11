Mining-metallurgy imports in Mexico up 6.3 percent in November

Thursday, 11 January 2024 00:33:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The value of Mexican imports from the mining-metallurgy industry reversed the trend in November with an increase of 6.3 percent, year-over-year, to $1.38 billion. That amount is the highest in the last five months, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Exports totaled $1.13 trillion, 0.4 percent more than the value of November 2022. The November increase is the fourth consecutive, after a negative streak of 13 consecutive months of contraction.

With the two increases, trade flow grew 3.5 percent, year-over-year, to $2.50 billion. The trade balance balance was negative for Mexico with $250 million, 44.2 percent more than the $174 million in November 2022.

In the accumulated 11 months, the trade flow totaled $27.90 billion, imports $15.12 billion and exports $12.78 billion, figures that represented annual decreases of 4.9, 5.0 and 4.9 percent, respectively, compared to the January-November period of 2022.