Mining-metallurgy imports in Mexico up 6.3 percent in November

Thursday, 11 January 2024 00:33:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of Mexican imports from the mining-metallurgy industry reversed the trend in November with an increase of 6.3 percent, year-over-year, to $1.38 billion. That amount is the highest in the last five months, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Exports totaled $1.13 trillion, 0.4 percent more than the value of November 2022. The November increase is the fourth consecutive, after a negative streak of 13 consecutive months of contraction.

With the two increases, trade flow grew 3.5 percent, year-over-year, to $2.50 billion. The trade balance balance was negative for Mexico with $250 million, 44.2 percent more than the $174 million in November 2022.

In the accumulated 11 months, the trade flow totaled $27.90 billion, imports $15.12 billion and exports $12.78 billion, figures that represented annual decreases of 4.9, 5.0 and 4.9 percent, respectively, compared to the January-November period of 2022.


Tags: Mexico North America Trading Mining 

Value of Mexico’s mining-metallurgy exports up 2.7 percent in September

17 Nov | Steel News

Value of Mexico's mining and metallurgical trade flow down 3.2 percent in May

14 Jul | Steel News

Mexican shipping association confirms details of detained iron ore ships

10 Jun | Steel News

WSD Strategic Insights XXXVI: Out-of-whack steel pricing relationships

28 May | Steel Matters

IMG Iron Ore Trading to deliver 300,000 mt of iron ore to Mexico

23 Jun | Steel News

CDII completes initial iron ore shipment from Mexico for China

28 Mar | Steel News

Shanxi Minmetals Industrial & Trading obtains approval for Mexican project

04 Jan | Steel News

