ArcelorMittal Mexico reports blockade of its mining complex

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 00:02:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

ArcelorMittal's unit in Mexico reported that a group of locals blocked access to its mining complex, calling again on authorities in the western Mexican state of Michoacán to restore the right of transit.

“Since December 4, a group of people have illegally blocked the Mina Las Truchas facilities, preventing access to ArcelorMittal employees, impacting the continuity of mining operations,” the company reported in a press release.

Until today, the blockade of the mining complex remains intact, according to the response to SteelOrbis from the ArcelorMittal press office.

The blockade, the steel company said, is a measure of pressure from locals on a “right of passage” to the river through the company's private properties.

The company offered the locals to rehabilitate a road, which must be determined by the authority and which must guarantee traffic safety.

Due to the above, ArcelorMittal called on local authorities to reestablish the right of transit to recover the operational continuity of the company, as soon as possible for the benefit of the source of employment and well-being of the region.

The ArcelorMittal Mexico mining complex area is the second most important in the country. Data analyzed by SteelOrbis shows that Michoacán contributes 22 percent of the total production of iron pellets in Mexico.