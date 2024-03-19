Value of Mexico’s mining-metallurgy exports down 7.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 00:10:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The value of exports from the mining-metallurgy industry in Mexico decreased for the second consecutive time, in January, dropping 7.6 percent, year-over-year, to $1.07 billion, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The value of imports also recorded a second consecutive annual decline, at 8.9 percent, year-over-year, to $1.19 billion, the second lowest amount in the last 35 months.

The trade flow of mining-metallurgical products totaled $2.26 billion in the month, 8.3 percent less compared to the same month last year.

The trade balance was negative for Mexico at $125 million, 18.8 percent less compared to January 2023.