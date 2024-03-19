﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Value of Mexico’s mining-metallurgy exports down 7.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 00:10:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of exports from the mining-metallurgy industry in Mexico decreased for the second consecutive time, in January, dropping 7.6 percent, year-over-year, to $1.07 billion, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The value of imports also recorded a second consecutive annual decline, at 8.9 percent, year-over-year, to $1.19 billion, the second lowest amount in the last 35 months.

The trade flow of mining-metallurgical products totaled $2.26 billion in the month, 8.3 percent less compared to the same month last year.

The trade balance was negative for Mexico at $125 million, 18.8 percent less compared to January 2023.


Tags: Mexico North America Mining 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Mexico defers mining expansion operation to H2 2025

08 Mar | Steel News

Mining-metallurgy imports in Mexico up 6.3 percent in November

11 Jan | Steel News

Mexican production of iron pellets declines 7.2 percent in October

15 Dec | Steel News

Value of Mexico’s mining-metallurgy exports up 7.2 percent in October

12 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Mexico reports blockade of its mining complex

06 Dec | Steel News

Value of Mexico’s mining-metallurgy exports up 2.7 percent in September

17 Nov | Steel News

Miners in Mexico willing to invest $11 billion in 2024-2025

24 Oct | Steel News

Value of Mexican mining-metallurgy exports up 2.8 percent in August

23 Oct | Steel News

Production of iron pellets in Mexico falls 9.0 percent in August

20 Oct | Steel News

Mexico mining-metallurgical trade flow down 4.0 to $2.78 billion in June

18 Aug | Steel News