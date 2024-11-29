Mexican government to invest $7.5 billion in passenger train construction in 2025

The Mexican government announced that it will invest MXN 157 billion next year, a figure that at today's exchange rate is equivalent to $7.5 billion for the construction of passenger trains. During the entire presidential term, more than 3,000 kilometers of railway lines will be built, the government reported in a press release.

“Considering the set of train projects that will be executed next year (...), we are talking about a global budget of MXN 157 billion for the year 2025, for all train projects,” said the director of the Railway Transport Regulatory Agency, Andrés Lajous Loaeza, at the morning conference of President Claudia Sheinbaum. The investment in passenger trains will be divided into four phases.