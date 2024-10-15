 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexican...

Mexican government to invest $30.2 billion for 1 million homes

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 10:30:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Mexican government announced an investment project of MXN 600 billion ($30.2 billion) to build more than one million social interest homes during the six-year term of the new president Claudia Sheinbaum.

This government plan means an average investment of $5.0 billion and the construction of more than 170,000 social interest homes on average per year.

In the morning conference of the president, the head of the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu), Edna Elena Vega Rangel, detailed the distribution of the homes, the investment and the generation of millions of direct and indirect jobs.

Several state secretariats participated in the presentation of the six-year plan. Octavio Romero Oropeza, director of Infonavit said that a state company will be established for the construction of the homes.

Infonavit is the largest housing finance company in Mexico, an organization dominated by the government with contributions of monetary resources from companies and workers.


Tags: Mexico North America Construction Investments 

Similar articles

Mexican government to build 225 km passenger rail network for $3.8 billion

15 Oct | Steel News

Mexican transportation secretary offers details of infrastructure plan

10 Jun | Steel News

TransCanada to build another natural gas pipeline in Mexico

06 Nov | Steel News

Steel among top investment areas in Turkey’s Latin America strategy

16 Dec | Steel News

INEGI: Mexico's mining output, construction activity up in June over May

01 Sep | Steel News

Economic overviews of Mexico and Canada – December 17, 2007

17 Dec | Steel Matters

Mexico's industry experts take the stage at NASPD's Fall Conference in Cancun

18 Oct | Steel Matters

Macsteel takes over service center from Corus

13 Mar | Steel News

Mexican government to build 225 km passenger rail network for $3.8 billion

15 Oct | Steel News

Mexican transportation secretary offers details of infrastructure plan

10 Jun | Steel News