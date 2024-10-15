Mexican government to invest $30.2 billion for 1 million homes

The Mexican government announced an investment project of MXN 600 billion ($30.2 billion) to build more than one million social interest homes during the six-year term of the new president Claudia Sheinbaum.

This government plan means an average investment of $5.0 billion and the construction of more than 170,000 social interest homes on average per year.

In the morning conference of the president, the head of the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu), Edna Elena Vega Rangel, detailed the distribution of the homes, the investment and the generation of millions of direct and indirect jobs.

Several state secretariats participated in the presentation of the six-year plan. Octavio Romero Oropeza, director of Infonavit said that a state company will be established for the construction of the homes.

Infonavit is the largest housing finance company in Mexico, an organization dominated by the government with contributions of monetary resources from companies and workers.