Mexican government to build 225 km passenger rail network for $3.8 billion

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 10:34:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Mexican government has begun preliminary work on the construction of a 225-kilometer (km) passenger rail network that will connect Mexico City with the central state of Querétaro and cross the states of Mexico and Hidalgo, which will require an investment of MXN 75 billion ($3.78 billion), reported the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT).

The so-called Mexico-Querétaro Train will be built by the Mexican army. Passenger transport is expected to begin in the first half of 2029.


