American Kloeckner Metals expands and modernizes unit in Mexico

Friday, 22 November 2024 13:50:16 (GMT+3)
       

The American Kloeckner Metals Corporation announced that next month it will begin the installation of a laser die-cutting plant in one of its subsidiaries in Mexico, located in the central state of Querétaro. This equipment will have a Schuler coil feeding line, this as part of the expansion of that unit by more than 8,700 square meters. The benefits of the new laser cutting line include shorter lead times and reduced costs because the need for expensive die builds, testing, tool maintenance and die storage space is eliminated.

The new line will begin production in mid-2026 and this technology will allow the company to offer configured metal die-cutting solutions, providing greater flexibility, efficiency and cost savings to its customers, the company reported in a statement.

The amount of the investment in the machinery and in the expansion of its unit in Querétaro was not revealed. Kloeckner partnered with the American company BWD Technologies, industry leader in laser cutting solutions.

Reduced scrap because continuously optimized part nesting minimizes material waste, resulting in cost savings for customers. High-strength steel (AHSS) can be processed, with thicknesses ranging from 0.02 to 0.10 inches and widths ranging from 74 to 175 inches long.

The equipment is capable of producing more than six million parts per year, depending on part parameters.

From Querétaro, Kloeckner will serve its clients from its network of 55 facilities in both Mexico and the United States.


