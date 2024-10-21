 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Lack...

Lack of clean energy halts $3.5 billion investment in Mexico

Monday, 21 October 2024 10:27:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

For the auto parts industry in Mexico, a risk factor is the lack of sufficient clean energy to boost investment. Without mentioning the names of the companies, the president of the business chamber National Auto Parts Industry (INA), Francisco González Díaz, told the media.

He said that there are some investment projects for $3.5 billion, but that amount will depend on the sufficient supply of clean energy.

He said that the industry needs clean energy. Without a sufficient supply of clean energy, only a part will be invested. “There would only be investment in the first phase, but there would be no investment in phase two or phase three due to lack of energy,” González said, according to Diario.Mx.

INA data shows that the Mexican auto parts industry is the fourth largest in the world. In the first half of the year, production totaled $63.3 billion. It has a trade surplus of $19.53 billion, with exports of $55.25 billion and imports of $35.72 billion.

Mexico is the leading supplier of auto parts to the United States with a market share of 43.0 percent, well ahead of second-place Canada with 10.3 percent and third-largest player China's 7.6 percent.


Tags: Mexico North America Investments 

Similar articles

French companies to invest $3.3 billion in automotive and green hydrogen in Mexico

21 Oct | Steel News

Mexican government to build 225 km passenger rail network for $3.8 billion

15 Oct | Steel News

Mexican government to invest $30.2 billion for 1 million homes

15 Oct | Steel News

Fixed investment in Mexico grew 3.9 percent in July

03 Oct | Steel News

Switzerland's Hitachi Energy to invest $70 million in Mexico transformer plant

24 Sep | Steel News

55 auto parts companies await US election to invest up to $3.5 billion in Mexico

24 Sep | Steel News

FDI to Mexico at $31.1 billion in the first half of 2023

20 Aug | Steel News

Mexico’s Achv Aceros orders two ERW pipe mills from Danieli

12 Aug | Steel News

Fixed investment in Mexico grew 5.6 percent in May

05 Aug | Steel News

Indian automotive companies will invest $750 million in Mexico

26 Jun | Steel News