Mexican economic activity declines 4 percent in February

Monday, 26 April 2021 18:54:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican economic activity dropped 4 percent in February this year, year-over-year, and 0.3 percent, month-over-month, according to data released on Monday by statistics agency, Inegi.

Primary activities in February rose 6.3 percent, year-over-year. However, secondary and tertiary activities in February declined 3.1 percent, and 5 percent, respectively, both year-over-year.

Inegi said both primary and tertiary activities in February this year decreased 0.3 percent, month-over-month, while secondary activities in the same period increased 0.4 percent, on a month-over-month analysis.