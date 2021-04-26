﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican economic activity declines 4 percent in February

Monday, 26 April 2021 18:54:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican economic activity dropped 4 percent in February this year, year-over-year, and 0.3 percent, month-over-month, according to data released on Monday by statistics agency, Inegi.

Primary activities in February rose 6.3 percent, year-over-year. However, secondary and tertiary activities in February declined 3.1 percent, and 5 percent, respectively, both year-over-year.

Inegi said both primary and tertiary activities in February this year decreased 0.3 percent, month-over-month, while secondary activities in the same period increased 0.4 percent, on a month-over-month analysis.


Tags: North America  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Apr

Former AHMSA executive paying $216 million to avoid prison
19  Apr

Mexican industrial output decreases 3.1 percent in February
08  Apr

Mexican auto production and domestic sales increase in March
06  Apr

Mexico starts sunset review on steel pipe imports from the US, Spain and India
31  Mar

Mexican iron ore pellet output declines 13.3 percent in January