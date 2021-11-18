Mechel’s output and sales down in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 18 November 2021 12:37:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced its production and sales results for the third quarter and the first nine months of the current year.

Accordingly, in the third quarter this year, Mechel produced 891,000 mt of crude steel, two percent higher compared to the second quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s pig iron production in the third quarter this year decreased by one percent quarter on quarter to 790,000 mt. Meanwhile, the production of run-of-mine coal totaled 2.93 million mt, down one percent quarter on quarter. Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the current year, the company produced 2.61 million mt of crude steel, down one percent year on year, while its pig iron production decreased 11 percent year on year to 2.36 million mt. The company’s production of run-of-mine coal totaled 8.53 million mt, down 37 percent year on year.

In the third quarter of the current year, Mechel’s coking coal concentrate sales fell by 30 percent quarter on quarter to 1.05 million mt, as mining decreased at Neryungrinsky Open Pit, with sales to third parties decreasing by 44 percent quarter on quarter to 602,000 million mt during the given period. In the first nine months of the current year, the company’s coking coal concentrate sales fell by 23 percent year on year to 3.43 million mt, with sales to third parties decreasing by 33 percent year on year to 2.17 million mt during the given period.

The company’s thermal coal sales totaled 643,000 mt in the third quarter, down 10 percent compared to the second quarter. Mechel’s thermal coal sales in the first nine months totaled 2.33 million mt, down by 18 percent year on year.

In the third quarter of the current year, the company’s shipments of iron ore concentrate fell by 12 percent quarter on quarter to 367,000 mt, due to repairs at Korshunow Mining Plant’s washing plant. The company’s shipments of iron ore concentrate in the first nine months decreased by 33 percent to 1.11 million mt.

The company’s sales of coke went down by eight percent quarter on quarter to 690,000 mt in the third quarter of the current year, while in the first nine months this year Mechel’s sales of coke increased by 10 percent to 2.06 million mt. Meanwhile, the company’s sales of ferrosilicon in the third quarter of the current year fell by 11 percent quarter on quarter to 18,000 mt, due to planned repairs at Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant.

In the first nine months of the current year, the company’s total sales of long steel products decreased by seven percent year on year to 1.81 million mt and sales of flat steel products totaled 332,000 mt, down three percent year on year.