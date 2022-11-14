﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 59.4 percent in Oct from Sept

Monday, 14 November 2022 10:38:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland rose by 59.4 percent month on month and declined by 35.4 percent year on year to 115,384 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China was the sole destination for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Indian manganese miner MOIL Ltd sees 7% rise in net profit in H1 FY 2022-23

14 Nov | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices mostly stable

08 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices soften slightly

01 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL Limited cuts price of high grade manganese ore

01 Nov | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices continue to fall

25 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s mineral output up 4.2% in Apr-Aug, down 3.9% in Aug

20 Oct | Steel News

Manganese ore prices in China rise slightly for Australian lump ore

18 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 51.1 percent in Sept from Aug

18 Oct | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices rise slightly

11 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL cuts price of high ferro grade manganese ore

03 Oct | Steel News