Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 59.4 percent in Oct from Sept

Monday, 14 November 2022 10:38:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland rose by 59.4 percent month on month and declined by 35.4 percent year on year to 115,384 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China was the sole destination for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.