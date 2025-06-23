 |  Login 
Malaysia maintains AD duty on CRC from China and Japan for another five years

Monday, 23 June 2025 15:29:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duties (AD) on imports of cold rolled coils with widths of 1,300 mm or more from China, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam.

Accordingly, the MITI has decided to continue the imposition of antidumping duties on the given products from China and Japan for another five years, effective today, June 23. The dumping margins are at 4.76 percent for Maanshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd, 4.82 percent for Angang Steel Company Limited, 8.74 percent for Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel Co., Ltd, and 26.38 percent for other Chinese producers or exporters, while dumping margins are at 26.39 percent for Japanese producers or exporters.

Meanwhile, the MITI has terminated the AD duties on imports from South Korea and Vietnam, also effective today.


