Malaysia issues final AD duty on stranded steel wire from China

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 11:03:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced its decision to impose final antidumping duty on imports of stranded steel wire from China for a period of five years from December 25, 2021 to December 24, 2026.

The investigation was initiated on March 31, 2021, following a petition from domestic producer Southern PC Steel Sdn. Bhd.

The final antidumping duty rates are at 9.47 percent for Silvery Dragon Prestressed Materials Co. Ltd., 2.09 percent for Tianjin Dalu Steel Strand For Prestressed Co. Ltd., and 21.72 percent for other Chinese producers/exporters. The provisional antidumping duty rates were at 4.46 percent for Silvery Dragon Prestressed Materials Co. Ltd., and 9.41 percent for Tianjin Dalu Steel Strand For Prestressed Co. Ltd., as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The products subject to the final antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7312.10.91.00.