Vietnam reviews AD duties on PC strand from three countries

Wednesday, 28 January 2026 14:38:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has initiated a review of antidumping (AD) duties on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Malaysia, Thailand and China.

The review, which covers the period from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, follows a request from Chinese steel producer Boxing Victory Metal Materials, asking the MOIT to review the existing antidumping duties. The current antidumping duties on the given products from Malaysia, Thailand and China are in a range between 9.79 percent and 28 percent depending on the exporter.

The products subject to the review currently fall under the codes 7312.10.91 and 7312.10.99.


Tags: Wire  Longs Malaysia Southeast Asia Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

