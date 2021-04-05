﻿
English
Malaysia initiates AD duty probe on stranded steel wire from China

Monday, 05 April 2021 14:20:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Malaysia’s Ministry of Industry and International Trade (MITI) has announced the initiation of an antidumping (AD) duty investigation on stranded steel wire imports from China.

The investigation was initiated following a petition from domestic producer Southern PC Steel Sdn. Bhd. alleging that imports of the subject product are being dumped into Malaysia at a price much lower than the selling price in China’s domestic market and that this is causing material injury to the domestic industry in Malaysia.

According to the MITI, the petitioner has stated and provided evidence that the imports of the given products have increased in terms of absolute quantity.

The products subject to the investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7312.10.91.00.


longs  quotas & duties  Malaysia  Southeast Asia  wire


