Malaysia imposes provisional AD duty on stranded steel wire from China

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 16:01:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced its decision to impose provisional antidumping duty on imports of stranded steel wire from China.

The investigation was initiated on March 31, 2021, following a petition from domestic producer Southern PC Steel Sdn. Bhd.

The provisional antidumping duty rates are at 4.46 percent for Silvery Dragon Prestressed Materials Co. Ltd., 9.41 percent for Tianjin Dalu Steel Strand For Prestressed Co. Ltd., and 21.72 percent for other Chinese producers/exporters.

The final result of the investigation is expected to be announced within 120 days from August 29, 2021.

The products subject to the provisional antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7312.10.91.00.