﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
<

Malaysia imposes provisional AD duty on stranded steel wire from China

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 16:01:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced its decision to impose provisional antidumping duty on imports of stranded steel wire from China.

The investigation was initiated on March 31, 2021, following a petition from domestic producer Southern PC Steel Sdn. Bhd.

The provisional antidumping duty rates are at 4.46 percent for Silvery Dragon Prestressed Materials Co. Ltd., 9.41 percent for Tianjin Dalu Steel Strand For Prestressed Co. Ltd., and 21.72 percent for other Chinese producers/exporters.    

The final result of the investigation is expected to be announced within 120 days from August 29, 2021.

The products subject to the provisional antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7312.10.91.00.


Tags: Southeast Asia  wire   Malaysia  quotas & duties  longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Aug

Vietnam maintains AD duty on H-beam from Malaysia
23  Aug

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s drawn wire and PC strand output rise in January-July
13  Aug

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 4.8 percent in H1
06  Aug

US DOC issues preliminary review results for imported rebar from Turkey
06  Aug

France’s steel product export value up 41 percent in January-June