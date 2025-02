The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced that it has decided to extend the antidumping (AD) duties on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from China as of February 5, 2025 until December 24, 2026.

Accordingly, the products will be subject to antidumping duties at 9.07 percent for Silvery Dragon Prestressed Materials Co., Ltd., 3.12 percent for Tianjin Dalu Steel Strand For Prestressed Co., Ltd. and 21.72 percent for other Chinese companies.