Malaysia issues preliminary AD on HDG from three countries

The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced the preliminary results of the antidumping (AD) investigation it launched on February 6, 2025, on flat rolled products of iron alloy or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc, using the hot dip process (galvanized iron coils/sheets or galvanized steel coils/sheets) from China, South Korea and Vietnam.

Accordingly, the MITI has found that the given products from China, South Korea and Vietnam were sold at dumped prices and thereby has decided to impose provisional measures to prevent further injury. The provisional dumping margins range at 3.86-57.90 percent for China, South Korea and Vietnam, effective today, July 7.

The final results of the investigation will be announced no later than November 3 this year.

The Tariff Numbers of Malaysia (Harmonized Tariff Code of Malaysia) and the ASEAN Harmonized Tariff Numbers (AHTNs) for the products in question are 7210.49.11 00, 7210.49.14 00, 7210.49.15 00, 7210.49.16 00, 7210.49.17 00, 7210.49.18 00, 7210.49.19 00, 7210.49.91 00, 7210.49.99 00, 7212.30.11 00, 7212.30.12 00, 7212.30.13 00, 7212.30.14 00, 7212.30.19 00, 7212.30.90 00, 7225.92.20 00, 7225.92.90 00, 7225.99.90 00, 7226.99.11 00, 7226.99.19 00, 7226.99.91 00 and 7226.99.99 00.