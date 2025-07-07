 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Malaysia...

Malaysia issues preliminary AD on HDG from three countries

Monday, 07 July 2025 14:17:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced the preliminary results of the antidumping (AD) investigation it launched on February 6, 2025, on flat rolled products of iron alloy or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc, using the hot dip process (galvanized iron coils/sheets or galvanized steel coils/sheets) from China, South Korea and Vietnam.

Accordingly, the MITI has found that the given products from China, South Korea and Vietnam were sold at dumped prices and thereby has decided to impose provisional measures to prevent further injury. The provisional dumping margins range at 3.86-57.90 percent for China, South Korea and Vietnam, effective today, July 7.

The final results of the investigation will be announced no later than November 3 this year.

The Tariff Numbers of Malaysia (Harmonized Tariff Code of Malaysia) and the ASEAN Harmonized Tariff Numbers (AHTNs) for the products in question are 7210.49.11 00, 7210.49.14 00, 7210.49.15 00, 7210.49.16 00, 7210.49.17 00, 7210.49.18 00, 7210.49.19 00, 7210.49.91 00, 7210.49.99 00, 7212.30.11 00, 7212.30.12 00, 7212.30.13 00, 7212.30.14 00, 7212.30.19 00, 7212.30.90 00, 7225.92.20 00, 7225.92.90 00, 7225.99.90 00, 7226.99.11 00, 7226.99.19 00, 7226.99.91 00 and 7226.99.99 00.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Malaysia Southeast Asia Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

07 Jul | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offer prices move up

04 Jul | Flats and Slab

US flat steel mixed on sideways July scrap, tariff uncertainty, improved domestic production

03 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices drop in line with trend in Europe

03 Jul | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports down 2.8 percent in January-May 2025

30 Jun | Steel News

US flat steel prices steady to higher on bullish July scrap outlook and mill price increases

30 Jun | Flats and Slab

CRC and HDG downtrend deepens in Europe as seasonal slowdown hits demand

27 Jun | Flats and Slab

Tokyo Steel orders hot dip galvanizing line upgrade from Primetals

27 Jun | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 26, 2025

26 Jun | Flats and Slab