The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced that it has initiated a review into the antidumping duties on imports of cold rolled stainless steel from China, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand.

The duties in the range of 0-111.61 percent are due to expire in July 2028.

The products subject to the investigation fall under the HS codes 7219.31.00 00, 7219.32.00 00, 7219.33.00 00, 7219.34.00 00, 7219.35.00 00, 7220.20.10 00, and 7220.20.90 00.