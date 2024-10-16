 |  Login 
Malaysia launches AD probe on wire rod from three countries

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 11:44:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced that it has initiated an antidumping investigation into imports of wire rod from China, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The review was launched upon a petition from local producer Southern Steel Berhad, alleging that the wire rod from the given countries was being dumped, causing material injury to the Malaysian domestic industry.

The products subject to the investigation fall under the HS codes 7213.91.10.00, 7213.91.20.00, 7213.91.90.00, and 7227.90.90.00.


