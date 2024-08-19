Malaysia launches AD probe on flat steel from four countries

The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced that it has initiated an antidumping investigation into imports of flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel from China, India, Japan and South Korea.

The review was launched upon a petition from local producer Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia Berhad (Perstima) received on July 15. The petitioner alleged that the flats imports of a width of 600 mm or more were sold at a price much lower than their domestic selling price in the alleged countries. Perstima further claimed the dumped imports have increased in terms of absolute quantity and have caused material injury to the domestic industry.

The preliminary determination of the review will be made within 120 days from the date of initiation.