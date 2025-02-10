 |  Login 
Malaysia launches AD probe on HDG from three countries

Monday, 10 February 2025 12:44:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced that it has initiated an antidumping investigation into imports of HDG from China, South Korea and Vietnam.

The review was launched upon a petition from local producer CSC Steel Sdn Bhd, alleging that the HDG from the given countries was being dumped, causing material injury to the Malaysian domestic industry. CSC Steel also claimed that the alleged dumped imports from these countries have increased.

In the January-October period last year, Malaysia imported 77,166 mt of HDG from China, 95,581 mt from South Korea and 95,402 mt from Vietnam.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Malaysia Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

