﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Maersk winds down operations in Russia, plans to sell all assets

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 17:29:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Following a temporary suspension by Danish shipping giant Maersk of cargo transportation to Russia in early March, the company has decided to completely leave Russia and sell its Russian assets due to the sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Maersk’s exit from the Russian market, container shipments of goods to and from the country will be severely affected.

On March 21, Maersk sent an official letter to its clients highlighting the stoppage of new bookings on all its services (sea, air and land transport) to and from Russia. The company will move out all its containers from Russia by the end of April 2022, according to the official statement.

Every third container in Russia belongs to Maersk. In particular, Maersk owns 31 percent of the Russian port operator Global Ports, which operates six terminals in Russia and two in Finland. The company also owns more than 70 container terminals worldwide, with a fleet of 786 vessels. Other shipping companies have also decided to leave Russia, including Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), French-based CMA CGM, Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, Japanese-based Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Taiwanese-based Yang Ming. Besides, a number of other operators using smaller terminals have pulled out too.


Tags: Russia  CIS 

Similar articles

22 Mar

Russia’s Evraz fails to make bond coupon payment due to sanctions
22 Mar

Russia’s stainless steel consumption up 21.3 percent in 2021
17 Mar

MMK to raise output and cut gas usage with new sintering machines
16 Mar

TMK’s sales revenues up 92.7% in 2021, war creates uncertainty for 2022 forecast
14 Mar

Russia’s trade ministry urges steel companies to limit margins
10 Mar

Russia’s exports to be hit by financial and shipping issues, ways to supply still exist
09 Mar

Only 55% of Russia’s car production capacities currently operating
07 Mar

Ford suspends operations in Russia due to war
04 Mar

Evraz’s sales revenues and profit rise in 2021
03 Mar

Russia’s Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port to continue to provide services as usual