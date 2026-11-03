Maanshan Iron & Steel sees net loss of RMB 178 million in Jan-Sept 2026

Anhui Province-based Chinese steelmaker Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited has issued its financial report for the January-September period this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 54.506 billion ($8.1 billion) in the given period, down 5.33 percent year on year, while posting a net loss of RMB 178 million ($26.5 million), compared to a net profit of RMB 84 million ($12.5 million) recorded in the same period of last year.

In the July-September period this year, Maanshan Iron & Steel Company registered an operating revenue of RMB 17.281 billion ($2.6 billion), down 11.36 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 108 million ($16.1 million), compared to a net profit of RMB 158 million ($23.5 million) recorded in the same period of last year.