Chongqing Steel expands a net loss of RMB 304 million in Jan-Sept 2026

Chongqing-based Chinese steelmaker Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Ltd. (Chongqing Iron & Steel Co.) has issued its financial report for the January-September period this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 17.61 billion ($2.6 billion) in the given period, down 7.8 percent year on year, while its net loss increased to RMB 304 million ($45.2 million), compared to a net loss of RMB 218 million ($32.4 million) recorded in the same period of last year.

In the July-September period this year, Chongqing Iron & Steel Co. registered an operating revenue of RMB 5.79 billion ($0.9 billion), down 3.7 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 125 million ($18.6 million), compared to a net loss of RMB 87.31 million ($13.0 million) recorded in the same period of last year.