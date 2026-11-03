Bengang Steel Plates' net loss expands to RMB 3.351 billion in Jan-Sept 2026

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Bengang Steel Plates Co., Ltd. has issued its financial report for the January-September period this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 34.14 billion ($5.1 billion) in the given period, down 3.01 percent year on year, while posting a net loss of RMB 3.351 billion ($0.5 billion), compared to a net loss of RMB 2.216 billion ($0.33 billion) recorded in the same period of last year.

In the July-September period this year, Nanjing Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 11.804 billion ($1.8 billion), up 12.39 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 1.443 billion ($0.22 billion), compared to a net loss of RMB 817 million ($121.6 million) recorded in the same period of last year.