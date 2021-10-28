Liuzhou Steel’s net profit up by 85.64 in January-September

Thursday, 28 October 2021 10:42:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Guangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Liuzhou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has announced that in the first nine months of the current year it registered an operating revenue of RMB 65.11 billion ($10.2 billion), up 75.1 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 2.303 billion ($0.36 billion), up 85.64 percent year on year.

In the third quarter alone, it registered an operating revenue of RMB 24.565 billion ($3.8 billion), up 73.33 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 416 million ($65.1 million), down 9.62 percent year on year.

In the first nine months, Liuzhou Steel’s outputs of steel plate, small sections and steel strips amounted to 1.0344 million mt, 5.9839 million mt and 1.8683 million mt, with the small section and steel strip outputs declining by 5.74 percent and rising by 9.23 percent, respectively, year on year.