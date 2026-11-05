LISCO and Midrex discuss DRI plant upgrades and capacity expansion

Libya-headquartered steelmaker Libyan Iron and Steel Company (LISCO) has held talks with US-based Midrex Technologies in Cairo on upgrading its direct reduced iron (DRI) facilities and increasing production capacity, according to local media reports.

Proposed project to follow EPC model

The discussions focused on maintenance and modernization through an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project under Midrex's supervision, with other companies potentially participating in equipment supply and construction.

The meeting brought together LISCO chairman Mohamed Abdulmalik Al-Faqih and Midrex CEO K. C. Woody, alongside technical and project representatives. No investment value, additional capacity or implementation schedule was disclosed.

Existing facilities use Midrex technology

LISCO operates two Midrex units with a combined annual capacity of 1.1 million mt of DRI and a third unit designed to produce 650,000 mt/year of hot briquetted iron (HBI).